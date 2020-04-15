Brazil: Chloroquine Studies Suspended After 11 People Die

Eighty-one patients participated in the research, 41 of whom received a high dose of chloroquine.

Eleven people died in Manaus, in the state of Amazonas, Brazil, during a study conducted with high doses of the drug chloroquine.

After three days of treatment, those who received the highest dose of chloroquine began to have heart arrhythmias.

On the sixth day of treatment, 11 of thm died, leading the group of researchers to abandon the investigation.

It's Trump's and Bolsonaro's favourite drug. Would India be willing to take back the drug? https://t.co/w6m7BU0uCphttps://t.co/bAAhuRmqEQ https://t.co/5NpVfG1lQg — CRC4D, Jaap van der Straaten (@CRC4D) April 13, 2020

The patients in the study were also given the antibiotic azithromycin, a drug that presents the same cardiac risk.

The data is still preliminary, not conclusive, which means that more studies are needed on the relationship between the drug, the disease and the deaths.

Scientists from various entities participated in the research, such as the Dr. Heitor Vieira Dourado Tropical Medicine Foundation, Fiocruz Amazonas, the Amazon Health Surveillance Foundation, the Oswaldo Cruz Institute, among others.