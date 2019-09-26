Iran: Talks With US Possible but Without Sanctions

He added that he expected the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, seized by Iran in July, to be released after the completion of legal procedures in his country

Iran can discuss other issues with the United States providing its 2015 nuclear deal with six powers is fully implemented, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday, adding that Tehran's missile capabilities were not negotiable.

Rouhani also said Iran's steps to scale back its nuclear commitment were reversible if the European parties to the pact carried out their promises to salvage the deal, which the United States exited last year, then reimposed sanctions on Tehran to force it to renegotiate a broader pact.

Rouhani, speaking at a news conference during the annual United Nations, touched on the subject of swaps of U.S. and Iranian prisoners, saying Iran had in the past held talks with Washington over the issue, "and Tehran released one prisoner, but (the) U.S. failed to reciprocate."

"Our best hope is for the United States government to pursue right policies, whomever that person might be heading the executive branch, or from whichever party be it Mr. Trump or another individual," he said. "If the right policies are chosen that benefit the people of America, the people of our region, the people of the world, then of course that benefits everyone equally."

"The tanker is going through the final court proceedings. I predict that it will be released," Rouhani said at a news conference in New York during the United Nations' annual gathering of world leaders.