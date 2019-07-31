Honduras: Body of Murdered Protester Exhumed to Find Killer

The parents of Eblin Corea who died of bullet wounds during last month's state repression insisted their son be exhumed to gain peace, justice.

Honduran authorities exhumed the body of 17-year-old Eblin Corea who was killed by bullet wounds June 20 during the country’s extended protests that have since lulled.

The body of the young demonstrator was initially found in his town town of Yarumela, located in the La Paz department. His parents, demanding that Eblin be exhumed for further investigation into his violent death, spent the last month camped out in the cemetery where their son lay in an unmarked grave, according to teleSUR correspondent in Honduras, Gilda Silvestrucci.

The Public Ministry finally complied Wednesday when his body was removed along with assistance from the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes Against Life (FEDCV), the Technical Agency for Criminal Investigation (ATIC) and the Directorate of Forensic Medicine.

Corea was killed the same day that two others were murdered and at least 21 others wounded in the country’s capital of Tegucigalpa just as President Juan Orlando Hernandez (JOH) declared a state of emergency and ramped up military violence against protesters who, for several months, had been demanding the head of state step down from his post after he and Congress tried to further privatize the country’s healthcare and education systems.

Demonstrations throughout Honduras have been reoccuring, demanding the president step down since he was inaugurated in Jan. 2018 for a second term in elections that most of the country calls fraudulent.

Forensic and criminal authorities say they are piecing together the death of Corea by examining his remains, looking at the logistics of where his body was found and gathering eye witness testimonies. The victim’s family says they want to get to the bottom of precisely who killed their son.

Up until now all evidence points to military and national police who were ordered to repress demonstrators during the height of protests last month, say human rights defenders that advocated for Corea’s family.

Authorities and the family hope to identify the murder weapon and the perpetrator of the murder with Corea’s exhumation, and to bring the case to justice via the courts.