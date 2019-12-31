Bosnia Indicts Ex-Serb Army General Over Srebrenica Genocide

Milomir Savcic is accused of ordering troops to capture, imprison, kill and bury hundreds of Bosnian Muslims.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina war crimes prosecutor has accused Tuesday former Bosnian Serb Army General Milomir Savcic of aiding genocide by participating in the massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica in 1995.

The prosecutor stated that Savcic voluntarily helped former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic and others during the atrocity, which has been described as genocide by two international tribunals and is considered the worst crime in Europe since World War II.

Bosnian Serb forces led by Mladic attacked Srebrenica in July 1995, separating men from women and children and killing 8,000 Muslims, who were then buried in mass graves.

The former general is accused of commanding troops to capture, imprison, kill and bury hundreds of Bosnian Muslims in various locations near Srebrenica. He helped Mladic and Colonel Ljubisa Beara, as well as other commanders of the Drina Corps and the Zvornik Brigade, who executed the massacre, to destroy the Muslim men as an ethnic group in the area, the prosecutor said in a statement.

Both Mladic and Beara were jailed for life on genocide charges by the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia.

Savcic denied the charges in a statement on Bosnian Serb television, saying his troops captured 28 Bosnian army troops in July 1995 in the Nova Kasaba area and handed them over to another unit.

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia's multi-ethnic presidency, claimed that the ruling was prejudiced against the Serbs. Savcic has both Bosnian and Serb citizenship and heads the Bosnian Serb war veterans association.

After the Srebrenica massacre, Bosnian Serbs buried their victims in mass graves around the city. Experts are still digging up the remains.

More than 100,000 people were killed in the Bosnian war among the country's Serbs, Muslims, and Croats. Almost 25 years later, Bosnia is still ethnically divided.