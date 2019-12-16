Netanyahu's Rival Announces Candidacy to Oust Israeli PM

Gideon Saar tries to take over from Prime Minister Netanyahu as head of Israel's right-wing Likud Party.

Veteran Israeli politician Gideon Saar has officially launched his candidacy to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as head of the Likud Party amid growing support.

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader, but has been weakened by accusations of corruption that may force him to leave office, as well as by consecutive failures to form a government this year.

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three corruption cases in which he is accused of trading in legislative or regulatory favors in exchange for gifts or favorable media coverage.

He denies having committed unlawful acts and has launched a campaign against the media and law enforcement officials who, he said, are determined to remove him from office.

On the outside, Likud members have strongly supported their leader and have joined in to denounce the alleged "coup" by liberal elites against him.

But Saar's burgeoning insurrection has begun to reveal some cracks in the alleged support for the current Prime Minister.

Saar appears to be gaining ground in the run-up to the December 26 vote among party loyalists and his leadership candidacy marks the first serious internal challenge for Netanyahu after a decade in power.

Calling for a change in leadership, Saar said on Monday that the prime minister "brought us to power four times, but the writing is on the wall. "There won't be a fifth time," he added.

A former Netanyahu aide and cabinet minister, Saar has long been considered a rising star in the Likud party and a future potential leader.

While others patiently waited for Netanyahu to retire on his own, Saar has been the only one who has dared to face him.