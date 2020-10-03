Bolivia's Debate: The Future of Employment

MAS candidate Luis Arce plans to turn to industrialization and innovation to boost the economy and jobs.

Bolivia's seven presidential candidates provided a cursory run down of their strategies to generate employment, one of the country's biggest problems amid the economic crisis.

Candidate Luis Fernando Camacho of Creemos said that he plans to propose a general Work Law to regulate everything related to employment. Meanwhile, he would regulate working hours for young people as well as women, two of the groups hardest-hit by the economic crisis.

Candidate María de la Cruz Baya of Nationalist Democratic Action Party said that she will rely on the creativity of the younger generation as she believes that "young people are the main economic asset." Baya said that in order to create employment, she will recover funds from 'corruption' and will negotiate the external debt and she will lower the salary of all government officials.

Candidate Luis Arce of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) explained that the problem in Bolivia is both unemployment and lack of income. In this sense, his party will defend the distribution of bonuses as the main way to generate employment and to protect people's incomes. Furthermore, he plans to turn to industrialization and innovation as part of a strategy to generate jobs. In this sense, he said that about 200,000 jobs will be created by producing renewable diesel, he also explained that the lithium projects will create more than 1,000 jobs and 43 new industries. The MAS will also implement a program addressed to employ young people called My First Job.

Candidate Chi Huyn Chun from Frente para la Victoria said that he intends to open another Disneyland and Las Vegas in Bolivia. He will support private companies by establishing free contracts, will establish eight hour school days and will reactive the metal industry and the tourism sector.

Candidate Feliciano Mamani from Partido de Acción Nacional Boliviano pledged to prioritize a survey top determine illegal settlements and then to create a plan to allow them to access credits from construction.

Former President and candidate Tuto Quiroga from Alianza Libre will aim at preserving 650,000 jobs which are at stake because of the economic crisis. Quiroga said that he will turn Bolivia into the world's lithium manufacturing capital as he expects that this industry will create 450,000 new jobs.

Candidate Mesa of Citizens Communiity criticized the state companies by remarking that many of them are not fulfilling their purpose but did not expand on a strategy to tackle unemployment.