Bolivians Living Abroad Exercise Their Right To Vote

Twenty seven countries have allowed Bolivians to go to electoral centers in their territories.

Bolivians living abroad Sunday began voting from several countries as part of the general elections to define president, vice president, lawmakers, and senators for a five-year term.

According to the Bolivian ex-consul in Argentina Ademar Valda, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) historically has had the overwhelming support of over 60 percent of the vote abroad.

In countries like Argentina, where the 345,272 Bolivians live according to the 2010 census, up to 90 percent of the electorate usually supports this political front.

Valda stressed that "the abroad vote can guarantee the victory of the MAS in the first round, because it means 4.7 percent of the national census, and the vote in Argentina itself could bring two percent.”

#BoliviaElections Electoral branch reports that voting tables just closed in Spain as the day comes to an end. However voting abroad continues in other countries. #EleccionesBolivia2020 #Bolivia https://t.co/gcvDmBbsOn — Jhanisse Vaca Daza (@JhanisseVDaza) October 18, 2020

Bolivians in Asian nations such as Japan, China, and South Korea, were among the first to cast the vote, taking into account the time difference between both regions.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal informed that in Madrid's municipal center "El Olevillo", the voting took place in compliance with the rules of distance as a protective measure against COVID-19.

The polling station in New Delhi, India, will be the next one to close, after 9 hours of work. This is a precinct where eight people were allowed to vote, while 151 voters were allowed to vote in the Federal District of Russia.