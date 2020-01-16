Bolivian Senate Approves Extending Coup Government Mandate

The controversial bill must be sent to the Chamber of Deputies, where President Sergio Choque, had expressed days ago that the extension of the mandate is unconstitutional.

The Chamber of Senators of Bolivia, approved on Thursday the draft Law on the Extension of the Constitutional Mandate of Elected Authorities, which allows the de facto government to remain in power until May 3 when new elections are held.

Two-thirds of the legislative body supported the controversial bill, adding to the Constitutional Court that gave the green light last Wednesday to the extension of all charges, including governorates, councilors, mayors and the parliamentary branch.

However, the aforementioned proposal must be discussed before the Chamber of Deputies and its president, Sergio Choque, expressed in an interview that it is unconstitutional that a period lasts more than five years, "in a mandate there are, constitutionally, five periods; the last of them it has an extension, if we go to the sixth period it would be unconstitutional because, in reality, it would correspond to a new mandate, ”he added.

"No organ of the Plurinational State can extend the (legislative) mandate over the CPE (Political Constitution of the State)," Morales said last Friday.