Bolivian Experts Find Sacred Pre-Hispanic Objects In Tiahuanaco

Bolivian archaeologists found more than a dozen ceremonial vessels dating from 300 to 400 years A.C. in the temple of Kalasasaya, one of the most important lithic monuments of the pre-Hispanic citadel of Tiahuanaco.

The pieces were found inside Kalasasaya, 50 meters behind the monolith Ponce, another monument of Tiahuanaco, "in the interior wall over the platforms where pre-Hispanic constructions exist," states Bolivian Ministry of Culture and Tourism Wilma Alanoca.

She added that "this is the first time in 60 years that objects dating back more than 300 years after Christ have been found inside the Kalasasaya temple."

According to the authority, the finding will establish "what was the real functioning of the temple of Kalasasaya and will allow redefining the interpretation of its origin”.

The minister said that the finding is the result of the Comprehensive Conservation Plan of Tiahuanaco, prepared by "Bolivian and Unesco experts, which in its third pillar raises constant preventive conservation work," said the authority in an official statement.



Tiahuanaco was the capital of the former pre-Hispanic empire of the same name whose civiliazation has revealed massive lithic monuments such as Kalasasaya, the Semisubterranean Temple, sculptures, the Puerta del Sol and remains of military and civilian palaces. The site was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the year 2000.​​​​​​​