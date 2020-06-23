Bolivia: Twitter Blocks Presidential Candidate Luis Arce's Profile

Arce said his Twitter profile was banned as a sabotage against his electoral campaign for presidential polls in September.

Bolivia’s Movement to Socialism (MAS) political party candidate Luis Arce on Monday denounced Twitter's decision to block his official account on the social media network.

"It's a dirty war, a war of those who have the resources to be able to do that kind of thing, to send trolls (people with unknown identities) to decertify an account, all that kind of work is done with technology and economic resources,” Arce stated in a press brief.

Twitter censored Arce's profile on Sunday, coinciding with the presentation of the MAS campaign formula. The leftist candidate has not pronounced on an appellation to recover his account.

“We will return millions and restore freedom and dignity to the Bolivian people,” former Bolivian president Evo Morales tweeted in support to his party ally.

According to the social network, Luis Arce’s account incurred 14 policy infractions, among them, inappropriate images, as well as blocking or denouncing other users.

So far, Twitter alleges a ‘unusual activities’ as the main argument for its ban. On June 21, Arce tweeted about Amazonic and Andean New Year and his first granddaughter's birth.