Bolivia's TSE Ratifies MAS Participation for The 2020 Elections

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Bolivia announced this Tuesday that the party "Movimiento al Socialismo" (MAS) will be able to participate in the general elections of 2020.

After rejecting two challenges and a written note requesting the cancellation of MAS's legal status, the TSE said in a statement that Morales' political party was legally able to present a candidate for the 2020 election and there was no reason or legal action to take to prevent that from happening.

"MAS maintains all the prerogatives and duties of Bolivian political organizations and is legally entitled to participate in the 2020 electoral processes," reported the TSE.

Bolivia's right-wing forced had pushed for the disqualification of MAS, in an attempt to prevent its participation at the polls holding it responsible, without any arguments, of alleged fraud in the elections held last October 20.

Los que pidieron la proscripción del MAS son los golpistas, los antidemocráticos, los herederos de Banzer. Lo único que pedimos a los nuevos miembros del Tribunal Supremo Electoral es aplicar la ley sin parcializarse con ningún partido o agrupación ciudadana. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) 31 de diciembre de 2019

Those who called for the banning of MAS are the coup leaders, the anti-democrats, the heirs of Banzer. The only thing we ask of the new members of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal is that they apply the law without becoming partial to any party or citizen group.

The electoral body unanimously dismissed the demands of right-wing sectors, "none of them are in line with the causes of loss of legal personality of political organizations provided by law," the statement added.

According to Law 026 on the Bolivian Electoral System, TSE reports that it does not foresee the loss of legal status due to electoral crimes, as it considers that the alleged offenses are personal.

Furthermore, the report submitted by the Organization of American States (OAS) on an alleged MAS fraud, did not detail the aspects of where the alleged irregularities were found.

Right now, the electoral body has a maximum of 20 days to set the date of the elections in which leader Evo Morales will not be able to run.