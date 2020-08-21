Bolivia: Electoral Court Bans Añez's Improper Propaganda

The de facto regime uses advertising on social programs to try to put other candidates at a disadvantage in the upcoming elections.

Bolivia’s Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) Friday ordered to remove a television advertisement posted by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez’s for it violates campaign propaganda rules in the run-up to the October 18 elections.

As can be seen in the video, Añez demanded the Legislative Assembly to release funds to pay for health vouchers.

"The message’s content is not limited to report about the government’s management strategy. The explicit references to new health vouchers payment expose the president’s thinking,” TSE denounced and said that this puts at a disadvantage all other candidates.

“This kind of propaganda must be limited to disseminate the government administration’s guidelines, without expressly or implicitly exposing a candidate’s image, thought or actions.”

After months of protests by Bolivia's workers, the date has been fixed for elections in October.

Meanwhile, the coup government of Jeanine Anez continues to persecute members of the MAS party.

The court's decision is unappealable, irreversible and of compulsory implementation for the parties concerned. Also, the TSE instructed the media to suspend broadcasting the spot.

After several postponements, Bolivia's General elections will be held on October 18. The date was set despite opposition calls for it to be moved earlier. A law recently approved by the Legislative branch imposes criminal penalties on any new effort to change the date.

According to a survey recently published by the local outlet Pagina Siete, polls indicate that the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) presidential candidate Luis Arce leads the electoral preferences with 24 percent of the voting intention. He is followed by former President Carlos Mesa with 20 percent and Jeanine Añez with 16 percent.