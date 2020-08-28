Bolivians Reject Añez at Hospital Inauguration in El Alto

As the interim regime tried to profit politically from a hospital it did not build, people were screaming against the self-proclaimed President Jeanine Añez.

Hundreds of people protested Thursday against the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez during the opening ceremony of the "South Hospital," which was actually built by the Evo Morales administration (2006-2019) in El Alto city.

During the ceremony, Añez assured that she is "committed to health, especially in times of pandemic. We will continue to meet the needs of the people."

However, El Alto community leaders reported that the hospital was not yet ready to be open. They also emphasized that dedicating the center to the COVID-19 attention would leave the community without the care of patients with other deadly diseases such as cancer.

"The center was inaugurated without completing the road improvement works that we have been demanding for a long time. The streets surrounding it are still made of dirt," Cosmos 79 neighborhood council's representative Miriam Suzaño denounced.

Breaking: Bolivia's workers unions (COB) have voted to pause the protests for democracy until the 18th of October, now that a law guaranteeing elections has been won. However, they'll mobilize again if the coup regime refuses to accept their coming defeat after the 18th. pic.twitter.com/w8BehIO9ou — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 14, 2020

El Alto's Mayor Soledad Chapeton and the South Hospital Director Alex Andrade also attended the opening ceremony. The Senate president Eva Copa, who is also a Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) member, was not invited to the event.

The protesters reminded Añez that former President Morales arrived at the Cosmos 79 neighborhood to announce the construction of the hospital on May 30, 2017.

On that day, he laid the first stone of the city's second hospital, whose main purpose was to care for cancer patients.

"Thank you, Evo, for the hospital! Go away Añez, El Alto doesn't want you" were the protesters' calls. After the inauguration, the demonstration was cleared by the police with tear gas.