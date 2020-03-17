Bolivia: MAS Presents Legal Resource in Support of Evo Morales

According to Siñani, his legal team presented the legal appeal on March 13 and requested the hearing in which it will be considered if Morales can present his candidacy.

The second constitutional chamber, a body of the Bolivian Plurinational Constitutional Court, will hold a hearing to consider a legal appeal proposed by the Movement to Socialism Party in favor of the candidacy of Evo Morales.

Morales, who was forced to leave the Bolivian presidency because of a coup d'état, has been recommended as a senatorial candidate by the leftist party. This candidacy would make him eligible to run in the state of Cochabamba.

MAS delegate Melvis Siñani said that it is possible to reverse the Supreme Electoral Tribunal’s disqualification on this motion. According to Siñani, his legal team presented the legal appeal on March 13 and requested the hearing in which it will be considered if Morales can present his candidacy.

On February 20, the Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal disqualified Evo Morales' candidacy due to his political refuge in Argentina. The former president's new location is a consequence of the coup d'état. Among other arguments in favor of the indigenous leader, Siñani explained the Bolivian constitution and its paragraph 024/2018 could legally cover this option.

Los letrados de Evo Morales brindarán detalles sobre las acciones que tomarán a fin de denunciar este nuevo atropello de las autoridades de facto ante la inhabilitación de la candidatura a Senador por la región Cochabamba del Estado plurinacional de Bolivia. En vivo x @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/qvERE8pkpc — Carolina Silvestre�� (@CaroSilvestre) February 21, 2020

"Evo Morales' lawyers will provide details on the actions they will take in order to denounce this new outrage by the de facto authorities in view of the disqualification of his candidacy for senator for the Cochabamba region of the plurinational State of Bolivia."



On March 15, TSE disqualified more than 417,000 voters, mostly in the states of Cochabamba and La Paz, where Morales' party has the largest following. These measures were announced by the president of the unit, Salvador Romero, who was appointed by the de facto president, Jeanine Áñez. This is another strategy to limit the political possibilities of Evo Morales.

Bolivian citizens who were affected by this measure can claim for a re-instauration on the Voters' Register until March 22. Next Bolivian elections will be on May 3rd.