Far-Right Group Performs New Attack Against Bolivian Socialists

Bolivia's white supremacist, far-right group Santa Cruz Youth Union (UJC) attacked supporters of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) in Montero city.
Videos posted on social networks show how these pro-coup activists shouted "Indigenous people, we're going to kill you!" to the MAS militants as they threw stones at them.
"We condemn these violent acts and demand guarantees to express ourselves peacefully," the MAS Presidential candidate Luis Arce said and recalled that there are only 23 days left before elections.
The Montero city assault is one of several violent attacks against MAS supporters promoted by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez.
"Our solidarity with the victims who suffered aggressions. Bolivia needs to recover democracy," Arce urged.
During the latest far-right attacks, a dozen people were injured, including minors. The police intervened to avoid further conflict.
"The difference of opinions does not justify violence, especially when the lives of children are at risk," former Foreign Affairs Minister Diego Pary tweeted.
Over the last week, other violent attacks against MAS militants have been reported in Cochabamba, Santa Cruz, and Oruro.