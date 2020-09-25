Far-Right Group Performs New Attack Against Bolivian Socialists

Over the last week, aggressions against MAS militants have been reported in Cochabamba, Santa Cruz, and Oruro.

Bolivia's white supremacist, far-right group Santa Cruz Youth Union (UJC) attacked supporters of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) in Montero city.

Videos posted on social networks show how these pro-coup activists shouted "Indigenous people, we're going to kill you!" to the MAS militants as they threw stones at them.

"We condemn these violent acts and demand guarantees to express ourselves peacefully," the MAS Presidential candidate Luis Arce said and recalled that there are only 23 days left before elections.

The Montero city assault is one of several violent attacks against MAS supporters promoted by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez.

Pompeo’s fascists in bolivia attacking the indigenous population for campaigning for the elections, that they are set to win! These are the crooked racists that they used to overthrow their democracy and rob them! https://t.co/hS4YU6H1mx — Mike #FBR (@Mike38959003) September 24, 2020