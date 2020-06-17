Bolivia's Regime Neglects Indigenous Peoples Amid Pandemic

Amazon's Indigenous communities are at high risk due to demographic and epidemiological factors.

Bolivia’s Center for Legal Studies and Social Research (CEJIS) director Miguel Vargas Wednesday said that the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez neglects the Amazon's Indigenous communities during the pandemic.

"Concerning the Indigenous peoples, the Government has not given any response to the problem; in any case, it has made the situation worse", Vargas stated.

The health situation of Yuqui people is critical and health management is almost non-existent. On June 14, the Yuqui communities reported three COVID-19 deceases and 11 deaths due to virus’ similar symptoms.

"The situation is critical in the Yuqui and Cayubaba villages, which are demographically very small. The possibility of a virus expansion and having a high number of deaths is latent and is very worrying," the CEJIS director explained.

Indigenous leaders in North Potosi, Bolivia, are protesting to demand free and fair elections, as well as other separate demands for their local authorities.



The rally is in the mining town of Llallagua, where there have been numerous anti-coup protests in the last few weeks. pic.twitter.com/wGmcSIZDAM — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) June 17, 2020

These Indigenous communities did not access to public aid program because they have no official identity records.

Additionally, prior health conditions such as diabetes make them more vulnerable to the virus than other population groups.

Vargas also explained that there is an under-counting in COVID-19 death and contagious tolls among Indigenous groups, as they lack sanitary supplies, PCR tests, and clinical tests.

"The government has limited attention to the pandemic to the urban area and has forgotten about the rural area,” Vargas added.

As for Wednesday morning, Bolivia’s Health authorities reported 19,883 COVID-19 cases, 659 deaths, and 3,752 recoveries from the virus.