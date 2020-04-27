    • Live
Evo Morales Concerned Over Añez's Lack of Scientific Advisory
  • Public workers disinfect streets in La Paz, Bolivia. April 27th.

    Public workers disinfect streets in La Paz, Bolivia. April 27th. | Photo: Twitter/@LaRazon_Bolivia

Published 27 April 2020 (1 hours 13 minutes ago)
"There is concern that because of the de facto government's improvisation, six medical societies are withdrawing," the former president said.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales expressed Monday his concern about the de facto government's lack of scientific consultancy during the COVID-19 outbreak in the Andean nation.

Bolivia: Añez Regime Makes It Difficult for Citizens to Return

"There is concern that because of the de facto government's improvisation, six medical societies are withdrawing," the former president said.

The Bolivian Society of Critical Care Medicine and Intensive Care, the Society of Internal Medicine, Infectology, Pneumology, Pediatrics, and the Universidad Mayor de San Andres abandoned  Sunday Jeanine Añez's Advisory Board. 

Also, Añez invested several professionals as members of the Scientific Advisory Board without taking into account their merits, curriculum, or development. The medical societies said they are being underestimated by Añez, despite their labor during the pandemic.

Adrian Avila, president of Bolivian Critical Care Medicine and Intensive Care Society stated his organization will not respond to government calls. Avila added the Añez administration used informal communication channels like WhatsApp.  


Avila also stated his organization would retake labor purposes. "We will continue to work on the guidelines and protocols for COVID-19 from our own spaces," he said. 

The Bolivian leader affirmed that, from now on, the government would have to use official communication ways to address them through National or Departmental Scientific Committee.

"Adrián Ávila (Pdte. Bolivian Society of Critical Care Medicine and Intensive Care) The President appoints colleagues
none of them represent any society. For us, they are desk doctors, not like us who treat these types of patients"
 

The medical societies have been responsible for a large part of the coronavirus prevention and confrontation plan in the Andean nation. After its withdrawal, the de facto government will act against the pandemic without scientific advice, something that puts the population at risk amid the delicate health situation.

So far, Bolivia registered 950 COVID positive cases, 50 deaths, and 80 recoveries. 

