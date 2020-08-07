Bolivia's Coup-Born Regime to Deploy Troops to Quell Protests

"We are running out of patience. We don't want a confrontation, but the dialogue is not working," Interior Minister said.

Bolivia's Interior Minister Arturo Murillo Thursday threatened with police and military intervention in the demonstrations that social organizations are carrying out throughout the country since last Monday.

"Murillo intends to deploy the Army to quell farmer unions' roadblocks and demonstrations," teleSUR correspondent in Bolivia Freddy Morales tweeted.

During a press conference in Cochabamba, the Interior Minister assured that "we are running out of patience. We don't want a confrontation, but the dialogue is not working."

The Federation of Municipal Associations of Bolivia (FAM) proposed itself as a mediator between the Electoral Tribunal and the mobilized unions.

The entity is trying to reach an agreement with the coup-born regime lead by Jeanine Añez to ensure that national elections are held this year.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across #Bolivia to protest against the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez.

Protestors demand definitive confirmation of the holding of general elections in September. pic.twitter.com/fDQzIp9ZO1 — th1an1 (@th1an1) July 28, 2020