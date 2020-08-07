Bolivia's Coup-Born Regime to Deploy Troops to Quell Protests

Bolivia's Interior Minister Arturo Murillo Thursday threatened with police and military intervention in the demonstrations that social organizations are carrying out throughout the country since last Monday.
"Murillo intends to deploy the Army to quell farmer unions' roadblocks and demonstrations," teleSUR correspondent in Bolivia Freddy Morales tweeted.
During a press conference in Cochabamba, the Interior Minister assured that "we are running out of patience. We don't want a confrontation, but the dialogue is not working."
The Federation of Municipal Associations of Bolivia (FAM) proposed itself as a mediator between the Electoral Tribunal and the mobilized unions.
The entity is trying to reach an agreement with the coup-born regime lead by Jeanine Añez to ensure that national elections are held this year.
Meanwhile, the Six Federations of Tropical Cochabamba (SFTC) leader Leonardo Loza denounced the persecution of social leaders and the infiltration of agents into the protests.
"They are persecuting us. Some members of the regime are infiltrating among us to photograph and film us. Let them be careful, Bolivia is not afraid," he said.
Since August 3, the Bolivian Workers Central (COB) has been on a general strike to reject the general elections' postponement.
The elections were supposed to be held on September 6, but Añez delayed them to October 18. The COB and other social movements are demanding that the election date be set to any day between September 6 and October 18.