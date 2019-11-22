Bolivia: Ilegitimate Government Attempts to Sue Evo Morales

The accusation was filed by Arturo Murillo, appointed as Interior Minister by the current illegitimate government, where it claims the indigenous leader of alleged sedition, terrorism and three other crimes.

The illegitimate government of Bolivia introduced a criminal lawsuit against President Evo Morales, exiled in Mexico, for alleged sedition, terrorism and three other crimes.

The accusation was filed by Arturo Murillo, appointed as Interior Minister by the coup-installed government. It is based on the recording of an alleged telephone conversation between Morales and a leader of the Tropic of Cochabamba identified as Faustino Yucra.

According to the audio, the head of Movement to Socialism allegedly urges Yucra to organize blockades in the country to demand the resignation of Senator Jeanine Áñez, the self-proclaimed interim president.

"Unfortunately we are under terrorist harassment that wants to kill Bolivians from hunger and we will not allow it," said Murillo, when he left the Prosecutor's Office.

Morales, on the other hand, has indicated that this accusation against him is false and corresponds to an attempt to harm him after the undemocratic affront that is brewing in his country.

A los movimientos sociales que luchan por la vida y la democracia, la Fiscalía les inicia investigaciones de oficio con montajes, pruebas sembradas y grabaciones manipuladas, pero para 30 hermanos asesinados en #Bolivia a bala, no hay investigación, responsables o detenidos. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) 22 de noviembre de 2019

"For the social movements that fight for life and democracy, the Prosecutor's Office initiates ex officio investigations, seeded evidence and manipulated recordings, but for 30 brothers shot in Bolivia, there is no investigation, anyone responsible or detained," the indigenous president tweeted.

Regarding the criminal complaint, Attorney General Juan Lanchipa informed the press that an investigation has been initiated to verify the accuracy of the audio. He said they asked the Bolivian state-owned telecommunications company Entel for data to determine if the telephone number through which communication was established "belongs to the State or is for private use."

Lanchipa also reported that they will notify the Mexican Foreign Ministry about the investigation against Morales.