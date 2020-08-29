'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman Dies of Cancer at 43

Friends and colleagues of Boseman posted messages on social networks to say goodbye to the U.S. star.

The family of U.S. actor Chadwick Boseman, who is remembered for starring in the superhero movie "Black Panther," announced Saturday that the young man died of colon cancer.

The actor, 43, died at his home in the city of Los Angeles, California, accompanied by his wife and family.

Boseman, also known for playing baseball player Jackie Robinson in "42" and musician James Brown in "Get on Up", was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

"A real fighter. Chadwick persevered. He participated in many of the movies you so enjoyed," his family stated



Chadwick Boseman's tribute to Kobe Bryant earlier this year �� �� pic.twitter.com/c3LHgtnnd4 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 29, 2020