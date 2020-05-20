Biden Completely Opposes Israel's West Bank Annexation Proposal

The presidential nominee said such a move would undermine the prospect of a two-state solution.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, said on Tuesday that if Israel applies sovereignty to parts of the Judea and Samaria, it would "choke off any hope for peace."

"I do not support annexation," the former vice president said in an audio recording obtained by local media.

According to Biden, Israel needs to stop the threat of annexation and stop settlement activity because it will cut off any hope of peace.

The United States "cannot fully safeguard the Israelis without peace," said.



Israeli leaders announced recently that will use the U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace initiative as a platform for unilateral enforcement of sovereignty.

Biden also urged the Palestinian Authority to end the incitement and to recognize, "forthrightly," Israel's right to exist, the Jewish Insider reported.