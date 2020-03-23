Sanders won 57.9 percent of the nearly 40,000 ballots, followed by his rival Joe Biden, who won only 22.7 percent.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the Democratic presidential primary abroad, the competition of U.S. citizens living in other countries, party representatives reported.

Sanders won 57.9 percent of the nearly 40,000 ballots, followed by his rival Joe Biden, who won only 22.7 percent.

In third place was Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren,with 14.3 percent.

The results were released Monday by video conference, due to the rise of the new coronavirus in the country.

JUST IN: Sen. Bernie Sanders wins the Democrats Abroad Primary, @NBCNews projects. — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 23, 2020

The group's global chair Julia Bryan announced that "voter turnout increased by 15 percent over the 2016 primar."

This is "impressive, given the challenge posed by the new coronavirus. It has forced us to close many of our centers," he said.



Voter turnout was highest in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, France, and Mexico.