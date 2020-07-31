Belgians Supports Cuba Against the Blockade, Activist Says

The Belgian Committee against the Blockade to Cuba launched the initiative in April, to call out international attention on the island’s situation facing the pandemic during blockade hardening.

Belgian Committee against the Blockade to Cuba's coordinator Wim Leysens

said Friday that the 'Oxygen for Cuba' Campaign approaches Belgium's people to Cuba's experiences due to U.S. sanctions.

The 'Oxygen for Cuba' campaign motivates Belgian citizens to repudiate the U.S. blockade against the island after testimonies from victims of that policy are heard," Leysens said

The Belgian Committee against the Blockade to Cuba launched the initiative in April, to call out international attention to the island's situation facing the pandemic during the blockade's hardening.

Cuban artists, journalists, and other prominent personalities offered their testimonies about the U.S. blockade impact on their lives as well as the island's social and economic development.

The video conference of European #Solidarity Organizations with #Cuba���� is being held to exchanged on the international campaign against Yankee #blockade.

End the economic war against Cuba.

Thanks friends !!!.#genocide #blockade NO#Solidarity #forEver YES pic.twitter.com/I6Tnq3fySK — EmbaCuba Irlanda (@embacubairlanda) July 30, 2020

Over a hundred solidarity messages have been uploaded to the website, using the link https://noalbloqueo.be/.

As Leysens insisted, the campaign would persist until the next voting round against the blockade in the U.N. General Assembly.

On Thursday, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez postponed to May 2021 Cuba's regular intervention to condemn the blockade in the U.N., considering the current health situation due to the pandemic.