Beijing Rejects Ban on Over 50 Chinese Applications in India

India yesterday announced the suspension of applications like Tik Tok, WeChat, UCBrowser and QQ, among 56 others.

China on Tuesday condemned India's ban on 59 mobile applications, mostly Chinese, and said it would investigate the decision, made amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours.

"China's government demands New Delhi to fulfil its responsibility to protect the rights of Chinese companies with India's business," Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian said.

India justified its decision on the grounds that they are involved in activities detrimental to its sovereignty, integrity, defence, state security and public order.

India's new measure is unprecedented, striking a blow at investment and access to high technology developed in China.

The ban on applications increases current friction between the two Asian powers over border issues.

China and India's armies and foreign ministries have been looking for weeks for a peaceful solution to the tensions on the border of the Himalayas.

India has also banned other products made in China, following the strong military confrontation last June 15 that left casualties on both sides.