Barbados Takes Action Following Covid-19 “Super Spreader” Event

The government is mobilizing efforts to respond to the dramatic Covid-19 case spike triggered by the Boxing Day bus crawl.

Authorities have assumed that the island remains fully able to conduct mass testing and provide care and accommodation for persons who test positive for the illness, having secured a large quantity of test kits previously while having some on order, while added staff will ensure there is no backlog at the laboratory amid the increased demand.

At the time of the press conference held by Cabinet Sub-Committee Chairman and the Health Minister on Saturday, 161 people had tested positive for the coronavirus at Dodds prison, including 113 inmates and 48 officers and staff.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases arising out of a “Bus Crawl” that took place in Barbados on Boxing Day has risen to 161 - 48 are prison officers and staff while 113 are inmates. Yesterday, the figure stood at 45. pic.twitter.com/vKuT7rEBrw — Dareece Polo (@DareeceteleSUR) January 2, 2021