Barbados: Kwanzaa 2019 Celebrations Kicks in Haynesville

The Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration (CMPI) and the Haynesville Youth Club started celebrations for this year’s Kwanzaa in Barbados with a spectacular cultural showcase on Boxing Day, joined by the Cuban Barbadian Friendship Association and the Friends of Venezuela Solidarity Committee.

The General Secretary of the CMPI, David Denny said that as part of this year's festivities the plan is to bring Barbadians together and celebrate the seven principles of Kwanzaa. They also will recognise the children of the Haynesville Community, Haitian Independence, the Cuban Revolution, President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro “as the man of the year”, and show support for We Gatherin’ Barbados 2020.

He also announced that MP Trevor Prescod would also be honoured for his contribution to the local pan African movement.

“Kwanzaa is not a programme we consider to be against these Christmas celebrations. It is just a programme that we want to be able to reflect on the past and to create the conditions for us as a people to move forward. We will also discuss how we as pan Africanists can move forward in 2019,” Denny expressed.

I love celebrating #Kwanzaa & reflecting on each daily principle as we head into a new year.



Day 1 is #Umoja, the principle of Unity. When it comes to family & community, I am because we are. I don't exist alone, but as part of an interdependent whole. We rise or fall together. pic.twitter.com/cHwG7ejmDF — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) 26 de diciembre de 2019

The young members of the Haynesville groups were going to set the tone for the Kwanzaa celebrations with a parade from the Desmond Haynes Complex, Holders Hill to the Police Outpost in Haynesville.

Peter Skeete, president of the Haynesville Youth Club and Youth Commissioner for St James South, commented that the cultural presentation on Boxing Day would also feature the Barbados Landship.

“Haynesville Youth Club is a community-based organisation, and a majority of its members are teenaged so it means that the preservation of our culture is very well secured through their continued participation,” Skeete explained.

The celebrations will end on New Year’s Day at the Embassy of Cuba.

The Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration will work towards the developing of the Caribbean Anti-imperialist Network in 2020 to fight against all imperialist forces in the Americas that want to create a war in the region.

Kwanzaa is a secular feast of African-American culture held between December 26th and January 1st. This party is celebrated almost exclusively by African Americans in the United States and its main purpose is to help them rejoin their African cultural and historical heritage, joining in meditation and study around principles-based not only on African traditions, but also on common humanistic principles.