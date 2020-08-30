Bahamas Begins Gradual and Phased Reopening

Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Dr. Hubert Minnis, addressed the nation on Sunday as the country prepares to re-open activities on Monday.

The Bahamas will begin a gradual and phased reopening on Monday and the government has issued a word of caution as COVID-19 cases remain high in Grand Bahama and New Providence.

In a message to the nation, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis invited residents to follow specific orders, guidelines and restrictions in respective communities including well-known health measures like mask wearing and physical distancing and staying home when possible.

“This is not a time for large parties, socials or group gatherings, which can further spread the virus, which is easy to catch.”

“I encourage all businesses, no matter the size, to ensure that your employees and customers are following the health measures, including proper sanitization, physical distancing and the wearing of masks or face coverings.”

Today I encouraged Bahamians that as we begin this gradual and phased reopening to follow the well-known health and life-saving measures. Do not let your guard down. We are still in a marathon fight against COVID-19. Read my full message here: https://t.co/0e3d97PPqn pic.twitter.com/dvKeqFyIia — Dr Hubert Minnis (@minnis_dr) August 30, 2020

The Prime Minister offered a word of gratitude to Bahamians and residents and businesses who have consistently followed the various health measures.

On New Providence and Grand Bahama, Barbers and beauticians may open; retail businesses may operate Monday thru Saturday between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., utilizing curbside or delivery services; Restaurants may offer take away, drive-thru and outdoor dining; and public transportation may operate at 50% capacity, subject to health guidelines.

The Minister of Education will hold a press conference at 3pm on Monday to provide a comprehensive update on the upcoming academic year.

The Bahamas Ministry of Health has confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19. All of the reported new cases were recorded on New Providence. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2,057. pic.twitter.com/DNeTgBCXRD — Office of The Prime Minister The Bahamas (@opmthebahamas) August 28, 2020

Prime Minister Minnis reported that hospital capacity had been increased as well as testing capacity, and test results should see improved turn around time.

He ended by saying the Royal Bahamas Police Force remains on high alert and stated that the task will now be to slow down community spread and flatten the COVID-19 curve of transmissions and infections, over the next several weeks.

The total number of confirmed cases was brought to 2,057 on Friday, August 28th.