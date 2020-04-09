Bachelet Fears Repressive Extension of Measures by COVID-19

In her communications, the human rights advocator also requested to run under transparency and not to take misinformed advantages on people during the social tension caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner, expressed Thursday her concern about some governments maintaining restrictive measures after COVID-19 global crisis as repressive policies.

"I am deeply concerned about the adoption by some countries of unlimited emergency powers, not subject to review," she said, adding that in some cases "the epidemic is being used to justify repressive changes to conventional legislation, which will remain in place long after the end of this emergency.”

Bachelet also requested leaders unify and cooperate among nations, and to think in a conjunct manner to overcome the crisis. The UN representative also encouraged the international community to leave behind selfish economic and social approaches and management. “We simply cannot return to where we were just a few months ago before #COVID19. This is a colossal test of leadership. It demands decisive, coordinated and innovative action from all, for all. We are physically distant today, but we must stand together” published on her Twitter official profile.

she also added: “I urge all governments to increase access to accurate information & statistics. Transparency is paramount & can be life-saving in a health crisis. I also urge an end to any blanket Internet & telecommunication shutdowns.”

This is a global pandemic & only global solidarity will ensure that we can combat #COVID19 effectively.#StrongerTogether — Michelle Bachelet (@mbachelet) April 9, 2020



In her communications, the human rights advocator also requested to run under transparency and not to take misinformed advantages on people during the social tension caused by the coronavirus outbreak. “I urge all Governments to increase access to accurate information and statistics. Transparency is paramount & can be life-saving in a health crisis. I also urge an end to any blanket Internet & telecommunication shutdowns.”

About the UN development program, Bachelet assured it is still a priority for the international organism, despite the exceptional current circumstances. “The 2030 Agenda is fully mapped and universally approved: it remains our strongest tool” posted in her Twitter account.