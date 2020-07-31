Australia: Doctors Infected With COVID-19 as Cases Increase

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 10 percent of worldwide COVID-19 cases correspond to healthcare personnel, who are vulnerable in the frontline work facing the virus.

Australian Medical Association (AMA) Victoria’s office director Julian Rait Friday briefed local healthcare workers who contracted COVID-19 while working.

“The AMA is aware of reports of several early-career doctors who are in intensive care (ICU) following presumed workplace exposure to Covid-19,” Rait said.

Three doctors from Victoria entered Intensive Care Units, and a South Australian paramedic tested positive for Covid-19 after assisting in a testing operation.

Two of the infected Victorian healthcare workers are around 30 years old, and another one is a 53-years-old care worker who assisted elderly patients. All of them are in stable conditions.

Extremely serious': COVID-19 cases rise in Australia (Victorian) Indigenous communities https://t.co/W9aLPjpS3P — रजनीश राय (@rajnishrai71) July 31, 2020

“There are naturally many distressed doctors-in-training who are aware of these cases along with a number of their peers who are unwell after probably contracting Covid-19 in the workplace,” Rait added.

As of Friday, Australia’s health authorities reported 16,905 COVID-19 cases, 197 deaths, and 9,982 recoveries from the virus.