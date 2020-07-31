Australia: Doctors Infected With COVID-19 as Cases Increase

Australian Medical Association (AMA) Victoria’s office director Julian Rait Friday briefed local healthcare workers who contracted COVID-19 while working.
“The AMA is aware of reports of several early-career doctors who are in intensive care (ICU) following presumed workplace exposure to Covid-19,” Rait said.
Three doctors from Victoria entered Intensive Care Units, and a South Australian paramedic tested positive for Covid-19 after assisting in a testing operation.
Two of the infected Victorian healthcare workers are around 30 years old, and another one is a 53-years-old care worker who assisted elderly patients. All of them are in stable conditions.
“There are naturally many distressed doctors-in-training who are aware of these cases along with a number of their peers who are unwell after probably contracting Covid-19 in the workplace,” Rait added.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 10 percent of worldwide COVID-19 cases correspond to healthcare personnel, who are vulnerable in the frontline work facing the virus.
As of Friday, Australia’s health authorities reported 16,905 COVID-19 cases, 197 deaths, and 9,982 recoveries from the virus.