News > Argentina

Argentine Senate Approves Government Decree to Face Pandemic
  • Special remote public session of the Senate of the Argentine Nation. May 13, 2020.

    Special remote public session of the Senate of the Argentine Nation. May 13, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @SenadoArgentina

Published 14 May 2020 (4 hours 55 minutes ago)
According to the most recent data, 6,563 positive cases of Covid-19 and 321 deaths have been reported in Argentina.

Argentina's Senate approved  on Wednesday a group of decrees issued by the government of President Alberto Fernández to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

 For the first time in history, the Senate held a virtual session this Wednesday. According to the reports, 71 out of 72 senators participated in the session, which was led by the Speaker of the Upper House, Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

In that online event, the report of the Permanent Bicameral Commission of Legislative Procedure was unanimously approved with 71 affirmative votes.

The opinion validates the 20 Decrees of Need and Urgency (DNU) signed by the Executive Branch within the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the Senate of the Nation we held the first remote session today. Thanks to all the workers of the Senate of Argentina, and the team of officials who made it possible."

"The package of 20 DNUs attempts to respond to all the dimensions that are affected in this context," the senator of the Frente de Todos (FdT), Anabel Fernández Sagasti, explained during the debate.

Among other measures, President Fernández's government decreed a mandatory social quarantine in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 disease, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

According to the most recent data, 6,563 positive cases of Covid-19 and 321 deaths have been reported in Argentina. A total of 2,266 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Pagina 12 - EFE
by teleSUR/ age-la
