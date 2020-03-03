Argentinian President to Introduce Bill to Legalize Abortion

This is the first time an Argentinian head of state has presented a bill of this nature and magnitude to the National Congress.

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, announced the presentation of a legislative project to decriminalize abortion in the South American nation.

On his intervention during the beginning of the statutory year in Argentina, the mandatary referred to the necessity to assist pregnant women and women who decide to terminate their pregnancy from the state instance.

According to Fernandez: “A state who cares should accompany all the women in all the process, with full access to the health system. Current legislation on abortion is not effective. Since 1921, Argentina has criminalized the voluntary interruption of pregnant women in the majority of cases.”

Among other reasons that derived in the legal project is the necessity of effective sex education to prevent unwanted pregnancies and guarantee a woman's self-determination.

Después de las multitudinarias marchas del #19F, Argentina se prepara para que el presidente Alberto Fernández presente al Congreso el esperado proyecto para legalizar el aborto. ������ #AbortoLegal2020 #SeráLey

https://t.co/Sl1tByqy3B — Planned Parenthood Global (@ppglobe) March 3, 2020

Fernandez also announced the future running of the “thousand days plan”, an initiative that will guarantee the attention and integral care of the less solvent women and their child during the first two life years of the babies.

These declarations represent the administrative and official response to the popular claims and feminist movement “Green Scarves” who advocate for the right to a free, safe and legal abortion in the southern nation. On February 19th, a social multitudinous demonstration took place in front of the Argentinian Congress.

This is the first time an Argentinian head of state has presented a bill of this nature and magnitude to the National Congress.​​​​​​​