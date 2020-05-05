Argentina Demands Creditors Reach Deal on Debt Restructuring

The main creditors rejected the Argentine government's offer that would involve a three-year suspension of debt payments.

The Argentine government urged on Tuesday the main creditors to negotiate, as the only way to alleviate the country's economic crisis, caused by the debt estimated at more than $65 billion dollars.

Argentina's Finance Minister Martin Guzman told the Financial Times that negotiations between the Argentine government and international creditors had stalled.

The main creditors, including U.S. funds BlackRock, Fidelity and T Rowe, rejected the Argentine government's offer that would involve a three-year suspension of debt payments.

On Monday, creditors Ad Hoc Bondholder Group, Argentina Creditor Commitee and Ad Hoc Group of Argentina Exchange Bondholder also rejected Argentina's debt swap to restructure bonds issued under foreign law for $66.239 billion.

Negociación de la deuda

Fernández recibió el apoyo de empresarios y gremialistas https://t.co/sxq04E2eZ0 pic.twitter.com/lnxf1hdMvi — Cadena 3 Argentina (@Cadena3Com) May 5, 2020

" Debt negotiation. Fernandez received the support of businessmen and trade unionists."

In declarations to the British media Guzmán stressed that the government cannot accept an agreement "based on illusions," because it would mean another debt crisis in the future.

"We will continue to work in good faith with our creditors with the aim of restoring debt sustainability," the Minister said.

BlackRock-led bondholders made a counteroffer that was "not close to providing the relief Argentina needs to restore debt sustainability," he explained.

The Financial Times recalls that Argentina needs to reach an agreement to restructure its debt with its major creditors by May 22 if it is to avoid its ninth sovereign debt default.