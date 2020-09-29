Thousands Joined Argentina's Legal, Safe Abortion Virtual Rally

Women from Uruguay, Mexico, Belgium, and other countries joined the protest called by the gender activists on Sept. 28.

Thousands of people worldwide took part in the "Green Bandana Movement" virtual rally called by Argentina's campaign for the Right to Legal, Safe, and Free Abortion.

The attendees of the Campaign's live streaming demanded the urgent approval of the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy Act.

"Another September 28th pairs us up in the fight for the decriminalization of abortion in Latin America and the Caribbean," the campaign organizers explained.

Mexican singer Julieta Venegas performed a song via live streaming after the event organizers read the Declaration of San Bernardo, which is a landmark document in the Latin American gender-related fights.

Today is International Safe Abortion Day. For the last decade I’ve been living in Argentina where abortion is still illegal. pic.twitter.com/IlcRCMfwUJ — Vanessa Bell (@cremetoursBA) September 28, 2020

Women from Uruguay, Mexico, and Belgium joined the live broadcast as they shared the slogan "It Will Be a Law", alluding to the imminent legalization of safe abortion.

"We want no more women dead or imprisoned from unsafe and clandestine abortions. Nor will we allow more girls to be tortured and forced into pregnancy and childbirth," Argentina's campaign member Elsa Schvartzman demanded.

The Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy Bill, which was proposed by over 700 organizations, has been in parliament since 2019. "We demand its immediate approval," she said.