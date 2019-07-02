Moro to Face Chamber of Deputies Over Bias in Lava Jato Case

Moro's interaction with the prosecutors and judges during the Lava Jato case calls into question the bias and ethics of the current Minister of Justice of Brazil.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security of Brazil, Sergio Moro, will appear in front of the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday, July 2, to answer questions regarding about the leaked messages published about the Lava Jato case.

The President of the Constitution and Justice Committee of the Lower House, Felipe Francischini, confirmed the presence of Moro, who on June 26 had to attend that meeting, but justified his absence with a trip to the United States within the framework of a visit in matters of intelligence and security.

The President of the Workers' Party, Gleisi Hoffman, stated that she rejected Moro’s absence to the Senate Summons, as it appeared that the ex-judge was attempting to evade the hearing.

On June 9, The Intercept published a series of leaked conversations between Moro and the prosecutors of the Lavo Jato case, revealing foul play on the side of the justice council.

These conversations revealed several violations of the Code of Magistracy, which is why Moro appeared in mid-June and tried to justify in the Senate the content of the messages.

The interaction and communication with public agents raised doubts about the impartiality of Sergio Moro, as well as his lack of ethics when he was a federal magistrate and imprisoned former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for alleged acts of corruption.

The investigations into Lava Jato led to the arrest and trial of Lula da Silva, along with preventing his participation in the elections at the time when all the polls showed him leading the race in 2018.