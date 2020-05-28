Argentina Revitalizes Pro-Abortion Movement on Social Media

The campaign has stalled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, just when it seemed to be on the verge of victory.

Social activists in Argentina celebrated on Thursday rough virtual events the 15th anniversary of their campaign to legalize abortion, in order to inject new energy into the movement.

"Let it be law," "Legal abortion," it's the Hashtags who have flooded the social networks this Thursday.

"I'm proud to be part of this movement. For many of us, this is the fight of our lives," legalization campaign member Mac Dougall defended on Twitter.

"The Legal Abortion Campaign celebrates 15 years of history and struggle. Argentina does not forget that abortion is the leading cause of maternal death in the country," feminist journalist Anto Beccali said.

Con la expectativa de que por fin sea ley: la campaña por la legalización del aborto en Argentina cumple 15 años https://t.co/vFcgjMniFd — SoyLegionVE (@SoyLegionVE) May 28, 2020

"With the expectation that it will finally be law: the campaign for the legalization of abortion in Argentina turns 15."



In March, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez released a bill to legalize abortion.

But the bill was never formally introduced because the government focused on the coronavirus.

Abortion is illegal in Argentina and can result in jail, except in cases of rape or if the health or life of the mother is at risk.

Now the national congress is back in virtual session, and Fernandez has said the bill is ready to be approved.