Argentina Observes Memory Day, This Time From Social Networks

Argentina remembered on Tuesday, via social media, the victims of the military dictatorship of Jorge Rafael Videla (1976-1983).

For the first time in 37 years, Argentina will not be the protagonist of the usual march on this date, nor will there be flags or drums in the Plaza de Mayo. The new coronavirus forces the people to remember the National Day of Memory from every house in the country.

However, since the early hours onTuesday, the phrases "never again" and "memory, truth and justice" have multiplied on the digital platform Twitter.

The networks are adorned with thousands of images of white handkerchiefs, symbolizing the mothers and grandmothers who first took to the streets 37 years ago, to bring home their missing loved ones.

Por ellos, por sus madres, por sus abuelas, por sus hijos, por nosotros. Fueron 30.000#NuncaMas pic.twitter.com/iv7zbrFizV — MonyS (@rozulangels2) March 24, 2020

"For them, for their mothers, for their grandmothers, for their children, for us. They were 30,000. Never Again."

44 years after the last military dictatorship that Argentina experienced, "our people do not forget. Although on this occasion we remember the date from home, we demand the same: memory, truth, and justice," President Alberto Fernández said in a video replay on Twitter.

Circumstances do not allow us to go out and march as is traditionally done, but the date does not go unnoticed. "This time we march with our hearts," Argentine Congresswoman Monica Macha shared on her Twitter profile.

The Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, like other social movements in the country, asked everyone to join the networks to remember those who are still missing today and the thousands of victims left by State terrorism.