Argentina Prolongs Quarantine Until August 16

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez Friday announced that the quarantine will be extended until August 16. This announcement was made after this country recorded its highest COVID-19 infection figures on Thursday.

"The virus is increasingly circulating in the country. This new measure is an effort to reduce the infections," Fernandez explained.

Over the last 24 hours, Argentina recorded 153 deaths and 6,377 COVID-19 cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, health authorities have reported 185,373 COVID-19 cases and 3,441 deaths.

"From May onwards, the statistics show that the country's deaths numbers duplicate every 24 days," Fernandez explained.

Argentina's most affected territory by the pandemic is Buenos Aires. However, contagion spread to provinces of Santa Fe, Entre Rios, and Cordoba, as new outbreaks have been recorded in Jujuy, Chaco, and Rio Negro.

On Thursday, Chaco reported 93 COVID-19 cases, the highest number in the territory since the pandemic began.

"The only possible solution against COVID-19 is to take care of each other. It's not a question of numbers, but of names. I don't want people to keep dying," Fernandez stressed.