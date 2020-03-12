Argentina: Legalization of Abortion Bill in Hands of Congress

The government body, with 257 representatives of all Argentine citizens, will also review next week a legal project that reforms the Federal Justice.

Legal bills for legalization of abortion and protection of pregnant women was submitted to the Chamber of Deputies, the legislative wing of the Argentine Congress, on Wednesday.

In his speech at the beginning of the legal year in Argentina, President Alberto Fernandez announced the delivery of this law, which will guarantee legal, safe and free abortion for Argentine women. Despite the presidential will, the project faces strong criticism from the Catholic Church.

Among the project's proposals, week 14 is established as the limit for the termination of pregnancy, which will make the spectrum of options wider for those with low resources or personal limitations. Ginés González García, Argentina's Health Minister, said that after three and a half months, the procedure is highly risky.

In statements to local media, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez explained that the main purpose is not to make abortion mandatory, but rather a viable option. The president claims to respect all opinions on the subject. On his official Twitter profile, the mandatary published: "Society has changed and can no longer tolerate living in a system where some are more equal than others. And that this has happened is the merit of a feminist collective that some time ago said enough to inequality. Keep up the fight. You will have a State that will accompany you."

La sociedad cambió y no soporta más seguir viviendo en un sistema donde algunos son más iguales que otros. Y que haya ocurrido es mérito de un colectivo feminista que hace un tiempo dijo basta a la desigualdad. Sigan adelante con esa lucha. Van a tener un Estado que las acompañe. pic.twitter.com/MDVgXpyy0e — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) March 5, 2020

Another novelty is the application of sanctions against those who do not comply with the established time limit, meaning the charge for assisting the pregnant woman or refusal to proceed in the case of rape or risk to the pregnant woman, he added.

Also presented to the Congress, the “thousand days plan” is an initiative that will guarantee the attention and integral care of the less solvent women and their child during the first two life years of the babies. This bill would prevent abortion due to poverty.



This legal provision responds to the strong demands of feminist organizations that advocate for women's self-determination over maternity, sexuality and the body. The government body, with 257 representatives of all Argentine citizens, will also review next week a legal project that reforms the Federal Justice.