Argentina: Hebe De Bonafini Denounces Threats Against Her Life

According to Plaza de Mayo's Mother, a mob-ish voice told her they were going to kill her.

Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo Association’s President Hebe de Bonafini Saturday denounced she had received death threats.

"Around 2 AM, somebody threatened me through my house’s intercom. They came into my building after opening a little door that leads to my house," she wrote in the Association’s social media accounts.

According to Bonafini, the words used to intimidate her were " we are going to kill you to shut you up.”

“At 5 am the phone rang again. Then, a mob-ish voice repeated me the same words,” she said.

La presidenta de la Asociación @PrensaMadres de Plaza de Mayo, en #Argentina����, #HebeDeBonafini, denunció este sábado que recibió amenazas de muertehttps://t.co/Na3AcNg8vh — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) July 19, 2020

She also criticized the fact that, although she has police custody, its performance is not as effective as it should be.

"I have custody, but it doesn't work. They lock the car and drive off or falls asleep in it. Is federal custody, so we already issued a report."

As Bonafini related to a local media outlet, hours after the incident Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez called her to know about the incident.

Fernandez instructed the Minister of Security Sabina Frederic to strengthen custody.

"It's one more bad time that I have to go through but I'm very proud receiving death threats to keep my mouth shut. I'm proud of what I say, you can see how much the mafia resents what I say,” Bonafini declared.