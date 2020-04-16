Argentina: Health Authorities Report Dengue Fever Outbreak

The Health Ministry noted that seven deaths have been recorded this year, and warned that it is vital to protect and make rational use of human resources, equipment and laboratory supplies

Argentina's Health Ministry reported Wednesday an increase in dengue cases in the South American country. In the Epidemiological Surveillance bulletin, the authorities revealed that, from August 2019 to March 2020, more than 25,000 suspected cases of dengue were recorded, of which 7,862 were confirmed and probable.

According to the report, of the total 26,351, most of the infected are of local origin. 6,169 of these cases have no travel history. The outbreak has already affected 292 areas in the center, north-east, and north-west of the country. Cases are abundant in areas where the climate is warmer, while in provinces with colder and drier climates, outbreaks are rare.

The director of epidemiology in Argentina, Carolina Cudos, stated: "We have an outbreak, there are many localities involved. They are concentrated in some cities like Reconquista, Rafaela, Sunchales, VillaTrinidad, and Ceres."

According to Cudos, several strategies are being implemented to eliminate the transmission vector. Among the methods implemented is home spraying. "We are doing it in different cities and different neighborhoods. When you have cases of dengue in a neighborhood, you set up a blockade, and you go house to house, discarding and fumigating. Aerial fumigation doesn't work," Cudos said.

La Directora Provincial de Epidemiología, Carolina Cudós, habló hoy en una rueda de prensa en el Hospital Cullen, Cudós explicó la situación actual del dengue y el protocolo de coronavirus de la provinciahttps://t.co/jSilaxVui6 — Radio SOL 91.5 (@fmsol915) February 28, 2020

"The Provincial Director of Epidemiology, Carolina Cudos, spoke today at a press conference at Cullen Hospital. Cudós explained the current situation of dengue fever and the province's coronavirus protocol."



The epidemiological situation in Argentina presents a complex picture, given the confluence of the dengue outbreak with the spread of COVID-19.