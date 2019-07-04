Argentine Presidential Candidate Meets Lula at Brazilian Prison

Based on his expertice as lawyer, Alberto Fernandez holds that Lula da Silva is unduly imprisoned.

The favorite candidate to win the next presidential elections in Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, is visiting Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva this Thursday, Lula who is now a political prisoner at a federal detention center in Curitiba, state of Parana.

"I come to visit a man who is unduly imprisoned," Fernandez said and recalled that he spoke with Pope Francis about judicial persecution suffered by several Latin American leftist leaders.

"What has been violated in Brazil is the rule of law. I am a lawyer, I teach at the Buenos Aires University, I have written books on this subject," the Argentinean candidate stressed.

Lula da Silva has been deprived of his freedom since April 7, 2018, following a ruling issued by then-judge Sergio Moro, who is now President Jair Bolsonaro's Justice Minister.

On June, however, the Intercept published dialogues that revealed that Moro had conversations with other Brazilian authorities to condemn Lula, an unethical behavior which prevented the leftist politician from participating in the 2018 presidential elections.



On June 30, it was also publicly revealed that businessman Leo Pinheiro was forced by Brazilian prosecutors to testify against Lula in return for judicial leniency, as reported by Folha de Sao Paulo.

Just a few hours before Fernandez arrived in Curitiba, the Brazilian far-right president implicitly expressed his concern about the Argentinean upcoming presidential elections, where Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Fernandez are the favorites to beat President Mauricio Macri.

"We have a problem here in the north [the Venezuelan government] and we do not want other countries to move towards the same side," said Bolsonaro during a speech at the U.S. embassy in Brasilia.​​​​​​

The former captain also proposed that the United States President Donald Trump travel to Brazil this year to head a "center-wing, right-wing presidents" summit, as reported by Pagina 12.