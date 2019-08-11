Noam Chomsky Slams Macri For Subordinating Public Education to Neoliberal Market

For Noam Chomsky “nothing can be more threatening” for Mauricio Macri’s “purposes than to free people, emancipate them, help them think…”

Noam Chomsky, the renowned academic and political thinker from the United States, slammed Argentinian President Mauricio Macri for subordinating of public education to favor neoliberal markets in an article published by La Garganta Poderosa Saturday.

He said the advanced neoliberal policies of Macri “is not a problem only for Argentines. And it has nothing new, nor exclusive, at all. Similarly, it is happening in Brazil, but it is not limited to the Latin American context.”

“In fact, right now, the British conservative government is trying to control the big universities, such as Oxford and Cambridge, to promote a market model, turning first-class academic institutions into mere commercial coffers,” the philosopher added.

He also pointed out that Macri is against public education because free thinkers threaten his purpose as their questions could not be answered by marketing managers.

According to Chomsky, the Argentinian president is using online platforms to advance his policies “designed for the benefit of rich and concentrated power.”

"Not by coincidence all these anti-popular governments pay incredible campaigns on social networks and bet on the applications that allow the promotion of lies," Chomsky wrote in his article “Today More Than Ever, Argentina.”

Chomsky suggested that people should use the same platforms to “organize constructively against oppression, because only then can we resist.”

“Today more than ever, we need to bring together the good people, reflect on the problems and create structures that allow us to feed, tackle and overcome our worst trances together, never from resignation, always from action, inside and outside the networks,” he concluded.

The letter came a day before primary elections in Argentina, the first showdown between presidential candidates for the general elections set for October.