Argentina Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Its Equal Marriage Law

The LGBTQ+ flag will decorate the monuments of Buenos Aires in tribute to this landmark.

Argentina's LGBTQ+ community commemorates on social networks the 10th anniversary of the Equal Marriage Law, which has benefited over 20,000 same-sex couples so far.

"Ten years ago Argentina became a fairer country. It was the first Latin American state to recognize homosexuals' right to marriage," Ana de Celia tweeted.

"I am proud to have participated in that historic debate. It was a love triumph," Foreign Affairs Minister Felipe Sola expressed.

"Love is love, Argentina," singer Kevin Johansen tweeted after recalling he sang for the crowds in front of the National Congress the same night in which the law was enacted.

#OnThisDay in 2010, #Argentina became the 1st country in Latin America (10th in the world) to allow same sex marriage. Since then, married people of the same sex have had the exactly same rights as spouses of different sex, including the right to adopt a child #LGBTI #LGBTQ������️‍�� pic.twitter.com/PiVnuksi1I — Argentina in USA (@ARGinUSA) July 15, 2020

To commemorate this date, Buenos Aires Public Space Ministry announced that the city's main monuments will be lit up with the LGBTQ+ flag.

On Wednesday night, this symbol will be projected on such places as the Usina del Arte, Lezama Palace, the Planetarium, and the Monumental Tower.

On July 15, 2010, the National Senate passed the Equal Marriage Act with 33 votes in favor, 27 against, and 3 abstentions.

Two days before, the Catholic Church organized an "Orange March" to oppose the bill. The LGBTQ+ community, however, called for mobilization in favor of egalitarian marriage.