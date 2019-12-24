Argentina Limits Police Use of Electroshock Weapons

Federal police officers will be allowed to use tasers only in extremely serious cases.

Argentina's Security Minister Sabina Frederic Tuesday announced a change in the Security doctrine and repealed the protocol that authorized the use of electroshock weapons (tasers).

"Tasers will be used by federal special forces only in cases of extreme gravity such as kidnapping and hostage-taking," Frederic said and added that "protocols for their use will be updated."

The Security Ministry considers that the use of electroshock weapons, which former President Mauricio Macri authorized in December 2018, makes it more feasible that any confrontation between police and criminals becomes more easily an extreme event.

"Increases in violence create a situation of greater danger for the police, for those who commit crimes, and for bystanders," the ministerial resolution holds.

Within a maximum period of 30 days, police forces must develop new action protocols that do not take into account the use of tasers​​​​​​​.​​​​​​​

Security Minister Sabrina Frederic also mentioned the case of Rafael Nahuel, a young Mapuche killed in Villa Mascardi in November 2017. The meme reads, "We are going to review the police's actions in this case."

The Security Ministry also repealed a rule that allowed the Police to shoot the suspects without previously giving them "the stop warning", that is, without previously asking them out loud to stop.​​​​​​​

Such a rule "was against the principles of proportionality, rationality, exceptionality, and progressivity of firearms use as well as against the principle of legitimate defense, which protects both officials and the population," Frederic said.

The Argentine security forces will also not be allowed to request identification documents excessively at train stations, a practice that has been criticized by human rights defenders.

"This measure criminalizes workers through an excess of unnecessary and unjustified controls," argued Frederic, who is also an anthropologist.

The Security Minister canceled the Voluntary Civic Service in Values, which was created in July 2018 and aimed at training young people who did not study or work.​​​​​​​