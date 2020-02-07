At least one of the lawsuits against Trump could end up being decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Two days after the Senate acquitted the President of the United States in his impeachment, a federal appeals court dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Democratic Party, accusing Donald Trump of violating the anti-corruption provisions of the United States Constitution with his business. The decision ended a week of political victories by the Republican President.

Meanwhile, the disappointment of the Democratic legislators who filed the complaint was not long in coming. Elizabeth Wydra, the legislators' lawyer, said they were disappointed with the decision and were weighing their next steps.

But there is still hope for the Democratic Party. Two similar lawsuits are pending in other courts, where Trump is accused of violating the Constitution's "emoluments" clause that prohibits presidents from accepting gifts or payments from foreign and state governments. However, these charges are rarely proven.

Democratic lawmakers insist that they will continue to use their voices to make the case to the American people, to their colleagues in Congress, and the President himself.

At least one of the lawsuits against Trump, who has more than once been called the worst and most dangerous President of the United States, could end up being decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to legal experts.

In the meantime, Trump will fight back against anyone who questions his authority. This is the case of the White House's top expert on Ukraine, Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman of the National Security Council (NSC), who could be expelled after testifying against the President in the impeachment proceedings that ended this week with the acquittal of the White House tenant.

"I'm not happy with him. You think I'm supposed to be happy with him?... They're going to be making that decision." Trump said to the press when he was asked about the rumors.

In the wake of that acquittal, Democrat impeachment managers warned, the country may learn the true meaning of Trump unleashed.

"A man without character or ethical compass will never find his way." told the Senate the House intelligence committee chair, Adam Schiff. "What are the odds if he is left in office that he will continue to try to cheat? I will tell you: 100%."