Antigua and Barbuda Celebrates 39th Independence Day

Observed on the first of November, this year’s theme is ‘One Purpose, One Vision, One Nation.’

The Caribbean state of Antigua and Barbuda is receiving well wishes on the 39th anniversary of its independence.

Observed annually on the first of November, this year’s theme is ‘One Purpose, One Vision, One Nation.’

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) was among those sending a message of congratulations to the people and government, and to Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

“Antigua and Barbuda has made remarkable progress in those 39 years, which is the result of hard work by a resolute people in their quest for growth, sustainable development and the well-being of the country,” CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque said.

“The Theme of this Anniversary conveys the sentiments of togetherness and determination that demonstrate the continued commitment of the Government and People of Antigua and Barbuda in their collective pursuit of the development of their country,” the Secretary-General said.

He noted that the Community has benefitted from Antigua and Barbuda’s invaluable contribution to integration.



Antigua and Barbuda is marking the 39th anniversary of the nation's independence, albeit under a 'dark cloud' according to PM Gaston Browne. His speech was one that sought to inspire resilience and strength amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Happy Independence Day Antigua! pic.twitter.com/5AUWCiY1SO — Dareece Polo (@DareeceteleSUR) November 1, 2020

Antigua and Barbuda also received warmest congratulations from the Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) for the milestone.

“The Commission extends very best wishes for continued good health, peace, progress and stability.”

A virtual flag-raising ceremony was held at the OECS headquarters in Saint Lucia on Friday, October 30th 2020 to commemorate the event.

In his address, the OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules reflected on past leaders whose sacrifice enabled us as small island developing states to “move progressively from a condition of chattel slavery to our current condition of proud nationhood.”

"We extend to the government and people, our sisters and brothers of Antigua and Barbuda, our heartfelt congratulations and solidarity on this milestone."