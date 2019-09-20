Germany Advocates to Reduce Greenhouse Gases in Half

Angela Merkel says that Germany will take immediate and concrete measures to minimize carbon emissions to cut global warming.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Friday a list of measures the government will take attain the nation's climate targets: 55 percent fewer greenhouse gases by 2030 than the country created in 1990.

From Berlin, the nation's leader said from Berlin that from 2021 on, national transport and construction sectors will see a fixed price on carbon for petrol, diesel, heating oil and natural gas. The price for pollution rights would start at 10 euros per ton of CO2 and gradually rise to up to 35 euros by 2025.

Merkel said that the country is not living sustainably and highlighted that: "We are called upon, especially in view of the many young people around the world who rightly demand that we do something that offers them good opportunities in life," referring to the weeklong #climatestrike taking place all over the globe, organized and inspired by the Swedish 16-year-old, Greta Thunberg who has galvanized millions to take action against climate change with ther First For Fridays protests.

As an additional measure, citizens that change their old oil-fired heating system with a more climate-friendly model will be compensated with 40 percent off of the cost of the system. The installation of oil heating systems will be banned in Germany starting in 2026.

Germany will also promote electric vehicles, a sector struggling to increase their share in the car market. Subsidies for purchasing electric vehicles will be boosted for cars costing less than 40,000 euros, around US$44,000. Initially, electric vehicles will be tax-exempt.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure that if we do not reach our target path, we correct it immediately and take further action. But now we have to start first," Merkel told reporters.​​​