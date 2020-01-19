Mexico's President Assures Continuation of Social Programs

"Here, there is no ambition to steal. The only ambition, if you can call it that, is to serve the people,” AMLO said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Sunday that his administration will continue to guarantee social programs that seek to improve the lives of all Mexicans.

During the inauguration of a new concrete road in the Mixe region in the state of Oaxaca, AMLO assured that programs such as "Sowing Life" and "Internet for All" would be completely developed throughout his term.

The president gave a short speech because the poor state of the roads would delay his trip to Santo Domingo Xagacia, and finally to Mexico City. "Here, there is no ambition to steal. The only ambition, if you can call it that, is to serve the people.”

"There are no longer any presidential planes or helicopters, and I don't want to miss my commercial flight. But we're going to keep meeting, we're going to keep talking," he added.







Inauguramos el camino de Santos Reyes Yucuná. Según el INEGI es el municipio más pobre de México. pic.twitter.com/2MFX0B6BY5 — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) January 18, 2020

We inaugurated the Santos Reyes Yucuna road. According to the INEGI it is the poorest municipality in Mexico.

AMLO again pointed out that the services of the Institute of Health for Welfare shouldn’t be charged to the Mexican people.

"There will be no lack of doctors or medicines and there will be free health care. It's not going to be easy because there was a lot of corruption in everything, even the money for the medicines was stolen."

For his part, the Governor of Oaxaca Alejandro Murat Hinojosa insisted on supporting the institute.

"The Insabi," he added, "is the best way to provide health services in a different way "and it is what the people of Oaxaca want".