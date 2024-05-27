    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > World

Zionist State Threatens Spain for Its Support to Palestine

  • Palestinian Citizen Rises Flag of Palestine, May 2024

    Palestinian Citizen Rises Flag of Palestine, May 2024 | Photo: X/ @porcelmurcia

Published 27 May 2024 (2 hours 43 minutes ago)
Opinion

The Zionist entity threatened to hurt those who hurt them, claiming that the times of the Inquisition are over.

On Monday, the Zionist regime threatened the Spanish government because of Pedro Sanchez’s intention to support Palestine and condemn the horrors perpetrated by Israel.

RELATED:

Israel Prohibits Spain From Providing Consular Services to Palestinians

The Zionist entity threatened to hurt those who hurt them, claiming that the times of the Inquisition are over.

"Today, the Jewish people have a sovereign and independent state, and no one will force us to convert our religion or threaten our existence: those who hurt us, we will hurt them in response," declared Israel Zionist chancellor Katz.

Katz also said that We will not remain silent before a government that rewards terror and whose leaders chant the anti-Semitic slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free".

On the other hand, Pedro Sanchez, president of the Spanish Government, remained firm in his poscición with Gaza "when the war in Gaza ends the citizens will realize that we have witnessed one of the darkest moments of the 21st century".

"I want the Spanish to be satisfied that their government has been on the right side of history," Sanchez said.

In addition, the Second Vice-President of the Government of Spain and Minister of Labour and Social Economy, Yolanda Diaz said that "We cannot normalize diplomatic relations with Netanyahu, we must immediately call our Ambassador for consultations. We must support the South African initiative before the ICJ and guarantee the arms embargo".

Tags

Spain Israel Sionism Genocide

sana-wafa
by teleSUR/ CC
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.