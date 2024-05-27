Zionist State Threatens Spain for Its Support to Palestine

The Zionist entity threatened to hurt those who hurt them, claiming that the times of the Inquisition are over.

On Monday, the Zionist regime threatened the Spanish government because of Pedro Sanchez’s intention to support Palestine and condemn the horrors perpetrated by Israel.

The Zionist entity threatened to hurt those who hurt them, claiming that the times of the Inquisition are over.

"Today, the Jewish people have a sovereign and independent state, and no one will force us to convert our religion or threaten our existence: those who hurt us, we will hurt them in response," declared Israel Zionist chancellor Katz.

Katz also said that We will not remain silent before a government that rewards terror and whose leaders chant the anti-Semitic slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free".

This morning, I instructed the @IsraelMFA to send a diplomatic note to the Spanish Embassy in Israel, prohibiting the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem from conducting consular activities or providing consular services to residents of the Palestinian Authority.



— ישראל כ"ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 27, 2024

On the other hand, Pedro Sanchez, president of the Spanish Government, remained firm in his poscición with Gaza "when the war in Gaza ends the citizens will realize that we have witnessed one of the darkest moments of the 21st century".

"I want the Spanish to be satisfied that their government has been on the right side of history," Sanchez said.

In addition, the Second Vice-President of the Government of Spain and Minister of Labour and Social Economy, Yolanda Diaz said that "We cannot normalize diplomatic relations with Netanyahu, we must immediately call our Ambassador for consultations. We must support the South African initiative before the ICJ and guarantee the arms embargo".