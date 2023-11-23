Zimbabwe: UN Women for Social Enterprises Role, Gender Equality

On Thursday, the UN Women in Zimbabwe called for increased participation of women in social enterprises to promote gender equality and advance women's economic empowerment.

At a dialogue session ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Fatou Aminata Lo, UN Women's representative in Zimbabwe, said that social enterprises play an important role in advancing gender equality.

“Social enterprises act as catalysts for change in the push for gender equality,” she said, highlighting the need for these enterprises to navigate a complex web of policies, laws, institutions, networks, and formal and informal norms that encompass the business ecosystem.

"At UN Women, we continue to challenge the status quo and to call for investment in women leaders and organizations that can make change happen at all levels. Social enterprises led by women, staffed by women and created for women and for gender equality can be a powerful catalyst for change," Lo said.

Furthermore, she pointed out that for a long time, social enterprises have been underutilized as a funding source for the advancement of gender equality, saying globally, only 29 percent of women's rights organizations use income-generation activities to support their causes.

According to official data, Zimbabwe will join the rest of the world Friday in commemorating the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which also marks the launch of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

This global annual campaign begins on Nov. 25 and concludes on Dec. 10, the International Human Rights Day.

The global theme for this year's 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence is "UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls," underscoring the necessity of funding prevention strategies to proactively combat gender-based violence.